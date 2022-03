Donegal’s Under 20’s got their hands on the Leo Murphy Cup on Saturday afternoon with a 2-10 to 1-06 win over Tyrone in O’Donnell Park.

Second half goals from Caolan Dunleavy and Bobby McGettigan who scored his fifth goal of the competition helped ease Gary Duffy’s side to the seven point win.

After the match Tom Comack spoke with Donegal captain Kieran Tobin.