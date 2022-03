Dublin have gotten their first win of the National Football League thanks to a 0-13 to 0-8 victory over Tyrone in Healy Park.

The All Ireland champions trailed 0-11 to 0-2 at half time and their task was made harder when Padraig Hampsey was shown a red minutes into the second half.

The Red Hands battled but couldn’t bridge the gap as they fell to a five point defeat.

Francis Mooney has the full time report…