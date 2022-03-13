Fuel price rises could continue for next 4-6 weeks

Industry experts say they expect volatility in the price of fuel to continue for another 4 to 6 weeks.

This week an emergency measure to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel was brought in, as drivers witnessed record prices at the pumps.

However, costs are still in the region of 2-euro a litre despite the new tax cuts.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission received 83 complaints in relation to fuel prices over the past week.

Kevin McPartlan, CEO of Fuels for Ireland, expects costs to stay high in the short-term due to supply issues: