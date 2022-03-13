Highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since January recorded

There’s been a jump in the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19.

The figure’s risen from 895 yesterday to 957 today – that’s the highest figure since January 19th.

The number of patients in intensive care remains unchanged at 41.

Those figures come as Letterkenny University Hospital now has the joint-highest number of Covid-19 patients of any hospital in the Republic of Ireland.

As of 8 o’clock last night, there were 78 Covid positive patients admitted to LUH – a level only matched by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.