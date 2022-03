The Taoiseach says Ireland has welcomed 5-and-a-half thousand Ukrainian refugees.

Micheal Martin has been questioned about the policy by British media during his visit to London.

However the Taoiseach says this is an EU wide decision, and it is simply the right thing to do – to help people flee a vicious war.

Micheal Martin told the BBC that people here in Ireland are absolutely shocked and appalled at what Russian soldiers are doing in Ukraine…