Kevin McCrystal and his Management Team step down from Tyrone Ladies GFA

Tyrone Ladies GFA have confirmed that Senior Team Manager Kevin McCrystal and his Management Team have stepped down from their roles with immediate affect.

Tyrone Chairperson Donna McCrory and her Executive have wished Kevin and his backroom team the very best with their future activities and thanked them all for their time and dedication to the Tyrone Senior Ladies.

Tyrone Senior Ladies and Executive are working hard together in preparation for the relegation playoff on April 3.

No further comment is being made at this time.