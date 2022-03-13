LUH now has joint-highest number of Covid patients in Ireland

Letterkenny University Hospital has the joint-highest number of Covid-19 patients of any hospital in the Republic of Ireland.

As of 8 o’clock last night, there were 78 Covid positive patients admitted to LUH – a level only matched by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

895 people are in hospitals nationally with the virus, a drop of 12 since Friday – but a sharp rise compared to figures last month.

Consultant in infectious diseases Eoghan de Barra says the high case numbers in hospitals nationwide are affecting the flow of patients: