Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

LUH now has joint-highest number of Covid patients in Ireland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Letterkenny University Hospital has the joint-highest number of Covid-19 patients of any hospital in the Republic of Ireland.

As of 8 o’clock last night, there were 78 Covid positive patients admitted to LUH – a level only matched by Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

895 people are in hospitals nationally with the virus, a drop of 12 since Friday – but a sharp rise compared to figures last month.

Consultant in infectious diseases Eoghan de Barra says the high case numbers in hospitals nationwide are affecting the flow of patients:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

covid 19
News, Top Stories

Highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since January recorded

13 March 2022
fuel pump
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fuel price rises could continue for next 4-6 weeks

13 March 2022
cocaine driver
News, Top Stories

Suspected drug driver was also 30 km/h over speed limit – Gardaí

13 March 2022
Coal, burning, fire. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
News, Top Stories

Price of coal could rise by up to €4.50 per bag from tomorrow

13 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

covid 19
News, Top Stories

Highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since January recorded

13 March 2022
fuel pump
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fuel price rises could continue for next 4-6 weeks

13 March 2022
cocaine driver
News, Top Stories

Suspected drug driver was also 30 km/h over speed limit – Gardaí

13 March 2022
Coal, burning, fire. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons
News, Top Stories

Price of coal could rise by up to €4.50 per bag from tomorrow

13 March 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

LUH now has joint-highest number of Covid patients in Ireland

13 March 2022
Leo Varadkar
News, Top Stories

Sinn Fein remain top party as Fine Gael pass Fianna Fail in polls

13 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube