The cost of a bag of coal is expected to rise by up to 4 euro 50 cents from tomorrow for some.

CPL Fuels, one of Ireland’s biggest coal suppliers and distributors, said it was raising the price of coal, in response to an increase in the cost of materials, and the war in Ukraine.

An estimated 80,000 homes nationwide depend on coal for heating.

The charity Alone has called on the government to intervene to prevent a further rise in fuel poverty.