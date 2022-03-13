Sinn Fein remain top party as Fine Gael pass Fianna Fail in polls

Fine Gael has edged back in front of Fianna Fail in the latest political polls – however Sinn Fein is still the most popular party in the Republic of Ireland.

The Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes survey has Leo Varadkar’s party up 4 percent, to 24.

Fianna Fail has dropped two percentage points, sitting at 23 at the moment.

Government coalition partner the Green Party has also seen its popularity fall by a percent, to 4.

However Sinn Fein remains the most popular party in the country with a drop of 1 percent to 33.