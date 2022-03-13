Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Suspected drug driver was also 30 km/h over speed limit – Gardaí

Gardaí in Letterkenny say they arrested a motorist who was more than 30 km/h over the speed limit within the town – while allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

They say the motorist was detected driving at over 80 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, and that the driver then subsequently tested positive for the presence of cocaine and was arrested under suspicion of drug driving.

The driver will face court proceedings in due course, and Gardaí are again reminding the public never to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

