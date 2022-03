There are concerns among virus expects that this weekend could cause Covid case numbers to surge.

Letterkenny University Hospital has the highest number of Covid patients nationwide with 79 cases being treated at the facility as of 8pm last night.

Nationally, over 1,000 people in hospitals today have Covid, the highest figure in two months.

With a double bank holiday looming, Professor of Immunology, Christine Loscher, is advising caution this St Patrick’s weekend: