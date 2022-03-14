FT Report: Sligo Rovers 3 v 1 Finn Harps

Finn Harps suffered a third defeat of the Premier Division season and their search for a win continues as they lost 3-1 to Sligo Rovers.
Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report for Highland Radio Sport at The Showgrounds in Sligo:
