Little hope for drop in fuel prices

The Chief Executive of Fuels Ireland says he fully understands why people in Donegal and elsewhere are fed up with the price of fuel.

There’s a warning today that the price of a litre of fuel at Irish petrol stations could hit 2 euro 60 by the end of next month according to the head of an Irish oil firm.

Petrol and diesel topped 2 euro recently prompting a cut in excise duty.

Kevin McPartlan says while prices look stable at the moment, he doesn’t see anything on the immediate horizon that would lead to a drop in fuel prices: