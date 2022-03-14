Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Little hope for drop in fuel prices

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

The Chief Executive of Fuels Ireland says he fully understands why people in Donegal and elsewhere are fed up with the price of fuel.

There’s a warning today that the price of a litre of fuel at Irish petrol stations could hit 2 euro 60 by the end of next month according to the head of an Irish oil firm.

Petrol and diesel topped 2 euro recently prompting a cut in excise duty.

Kevin McPartlan says while prices look stable at the moment, he doesn’t see anything on the immediate horizon that would lead to a drop in fuel prices:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fuel prices puts private bus operators in jeopardy

14 March 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 80 Covid patients at LUH

14 March 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Little hope for drop in fuel prices

14 March 2022
Danielle McLoughln
News, Top Stories

Today marks fifth anniversary of Danielle McLaughlin murder

14 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Bus inside
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fuel prices puts private bus operators in jeopardy

14 March 2022
luh123
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 80 Covid patients at LUH

14 March 2022
fuel petrol
Audio, News, Top Stories

Little hope for drop in fuel prices

14 March 2022
Danielle McLoughln
News, Top Stories

Today marks fifth anniversary of Danielle McLaughlin murder

14 March 2022
doochary2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Serious concern over pedestrian safety in Doochary

14 March 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio deeply saddened on passing of Mary Conlon

14 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube