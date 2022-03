Serious concern has been raised over pedestrian safety in Doochary village.

It’s been claimed that there have been several near misses due to the current state of the footpaths in the village and the speed some motorists are travelling.

An elderly resident also sustained a severe injury after falling on the uneven surface.

Chairperson of the Doochary development association Megan McDermott says urgent attention is needed to the infrastuture for the wellbeing of the local community:

