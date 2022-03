The Finance Minister is looking into new measures to ease the rising cost of living for middle income workers.

Currently, those earning below 36,800 euro a year pay 20 percent income tax while those over that salary are taxed at 40 percent.

The Tánaiste has asked Paschal Donohoe to consider introducing a 30 percent tax band.

Professor of Economics Stephen Kinsella says income tax bands should be in line with inflation: