DMRT warn of scam links doing the rounds

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team have taken to social media to warn their followers of scam links that are being shared in the groups name.

The scam is centralised on the false advertising of DMRT merchandise that is said to be a means of fundraising for the rescue group.

Laura McFadden, PRO of Donegal Mountain Rescue says they have never sold merchandise and is urging the public to not buy anything which they may believe will help the group carry out rescue missions.

Laura says this is a recurring issue and while contact has been made with Facebook to see the fraudsters removed, her efforts have been in vain: