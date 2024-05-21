Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DMRT warn of scam links doing the rounds

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team have taken to social media to warn their followers of scam links that are being shared in the groups name.

The scam is centralised on the false advertising of DMRT merchandise that is said to be a means of fundraising for the rescue group.

Laura McFadden, PRO of Donegal Mountain Rescue says they have never sold merchandise and is urging the public to not buy anything which they may believe will help the group carry out rescue missions.

Laura says this is a recurring issue and while contact has been made with Facebook to see the fraudsters removed, her efforts have been in vain:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legacy of Budget ’24 will be to widen gap between higher and lower income families – Social Justice Ireland

21 May 2024
ESB Power
Top Stories, News

Small number of properties remain without power in Letterkenny

21 May 2024
dmrt logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

DMRT warn of scam links doing the rounds

21 May 2024
Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC needs more female representation – Donaghey

21 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Legacy of Budget ’24 will be to widen gap between higher and lower income families – Social Justice Ireland

21 May 2024
ESB Power
Top Stories, News

Small number of properties remain without power in Letterkenny

21 May 2024
dmrt logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

DMRT warn of scam links doing the rounds

21 May 2024
Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC needs more female representation – Donaghey

21 May 2024
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Major power outage hits Cullion

20 May 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 20th

20 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube