DCC needs more female representation – Donaghey

Donegal County Council has been told there needs to be more female representation in the chamber.

The call came from outgoing Cllr Rena Donaghy, who is standing down after 30 years in the chamber.

She pointed out that following the resignation of former councillor Marie Therese Gallagher and the death in December of Cllr Noreen McGarvey, as of now, only two of Donegal’s 37 councillors are women, herself and Cllr Niamh Kennedy.

Rena Donaghy says that’s an unacceptable statistic.

She began by reflecting on her 30 years on the council…….