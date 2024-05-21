Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

DCC needs more female representation – Donaghey

Donegal County Council has been told there needs to be more female representation in the chamber.

The call came from outgoing Cllr Rena Donaghy, who is standing down after 30 years in the chamber.

She pointed out that following the resignation of former councillor Marie Therese Gallagher and the death in December of Cllr Noreen McGarvey, as of now, only two of Donegal’s 37 councillors are women, herself and Cllr Niamh Kennedy.

Rena Donaghy says that’s an unacceptable statistic.

She began by reflecting on her 30 years on the council…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

dmrt logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

DMRT warn of scam links doing the rounds

21 May 2024
Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC needs more female representation – Donaghey

21 May 2024
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Major power outage hits Cullion

20 May 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 20th

20 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

dmrt logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

DMRT warn of scam links doing the rounds

21 May 2024
Cllr Rena Donaghey
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC needs more female representation – Donaghey

21 May 2024
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Major power outage hits Cullion

20 May 2024
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday May 20th

20 May 2024
blood donation giving
News, Audio, Top Stories

UK inquiry found infected blood scandal was “not an accident”

20 May 2024
Screenshot 2024-05-20 173003
News, Top Stories

269 homes and businesses without power in Donegal

20 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube