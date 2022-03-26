Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Coveney showing ‘contempt’ for Dail – Pringle

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A Donegal TD says Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney showed a shocking contempt for the Dáil when he failed to appear for a scheduled debate on the UK’s proposed electronic travel authorisation for cross-border travel.

Deputy Thomas Pringle raised the matter under Topical Issues, saying this is something that will have a particular impact on people in Donegal, and right along the border region.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl was critical of the minister and his department, saying a file had been given to another Junior Minister just as Deputy Pringle was about to speak.

That, he said, was unacceptable, and Deputy Pringle agreed to wait until next week to raise the issue…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of new “smishing” scams

26 March 2022
ofearaihjil
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney showing ‘contempt’ for Dail – Pringle

26 March 2022
vaccine2
News, Top Stories

HSE urge people who had Covid at Christmas to get booster vaccine

26 March 2022
Corncrake2
News, Top Stories

New project aims to increase corncrake numbers by 20%

26 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of new “smishing” scams

26 March 2022
ofearaihjil
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney showing ‘contempt’ for Dail – Pringle

26 March 2022
vaccine2
News, Top Stories

HSE urge people who had Covid at Christmas to get booster vaccine

26 March 2022
Corncrake2
News, Top Stories

New project aims to increase corncrake numbers by 20%

26 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday March 25th

25 March 2022
border killea
Audio, News, Top Stories

McHugh says UK travel authorisation plan is ‘unworkable’

25 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube