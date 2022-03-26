Coveney showing ‘contempt’ for Dail – Pringle

A Donegal TD says Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney showed a shocking contempt for the Dáil when he failed to appear for a scheduled debate on the UK’s proposed electronic travel authorisation for cross-border travel.

Deputy Thomas Pringle raised the matter under Topical Issues, saying this is something that will have a particular impact on people in Donegal, and right along the border region.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl was critical of the minister and his department, saying a file had been given to another Junior Minister just as Deputy Pringle was about to speak.

That, he said, was unacceptable, and Deputy Pringle agreed to wait until next week to raise the issue…………