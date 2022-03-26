Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gardaí warn of new “smishing” scams

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Gardaí have warned of new so-called “smishing” scams that aim to impersonate the HSE.
They say they wish to alert the public about a “smishing” scam that is impersonating a message from the HSE, claiming the victim has contracted Covid-19, and has to pay to order a PCR test.
Gardaí say that the HSE will never ask for payment when receiving a PCR test or vaccination.
An Garda Síochana statement:
As part of this scam a person will receive a text message purporting to be from the HSE. The text message states; “You have been in close contact with someone who has contracted the Omicron Variant.” The message asks people to visit a malicious website to order a PCR testing kit.
The link directs them to a website that looks legitimate and is similar to the HSE website. They are then presented with an information page, which has a Booking option at the end.
If they select “Book Now”, they will be directed to a personal details page that asks them to fill in their private information and select “Continue”, it will take them to the next page.
This page will say “We require a payment of €2.39 to deliver your test order kit” and will ask for billing information.
Our advice to the public is as follows:
• Be wary of any such texts.
• The HSE will never seek any form of payment for providing Covid tests, testing kits or vaccinations.
• Never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers and passwords
• If you have been a victim and lost money, immediately contact your bank to do a recall and always report the matter to the Gardaí.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of new “smishing” scams

26 March 2022
ofearaihjil
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney showing ‘contempt’ for Dail – Pringle

26 March 2022
vaccine2
News, Top Stories

HSE urge people who had Covid at Christmas to get booster vaccine

26 March 2022
Corncrake2
News, Top Stories

New project aims to increase corncrake numbers by 20%

26 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Scam Alert
News, Top Stories

Gardaí warn of new “smishing” scams

26 March 2022
ofearaihjil
Audio, News, Top Stories

Coveney showing ‘contempt’ for Dail – Pringle

26 March 2022
vaccine2
News, Top Stories

HSE urge people who had Covid at Christmas to get booster vaccine

26 March 2022
Corncrake2
News, Top Stories

New project aims to increase corncrake numbers by 20%

26 March 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday March 25th

25 March 2022
border killea
Audio, News, Top Stories

McHugh says UK travel authorisation plan is ‘unworkable’

25 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube