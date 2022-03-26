Gardaí warn of new “smishing” scams

Gardaí have warned of new so-called “smishing” scams that aim to impersonate the HSE.

They say they wish to alert the public about a “smishing” scam that is impersonating a message from the HSE, claiming the victim has contracted Covid-19, and has to pay to order a PCR test.

Gardaí say that the HSE will never ask for payment when receiving a PCR test or vaccination.

An Garda Síochana statement:

As part of this scam a person will receive a text message purporting to be from the HSE. The text message states; “You have been in close contact with someone who has contracted the Omicron Variant.” The message asks people to visit a malicious website to order a PCR testing kit.

The link directs them to a website that looks legitimate and is similar to the HSE website. They are then presented with an information page, which has a Booking option at the end.

If they select “Book Now”, they will be directed to a personal details page that asks them to fill in their private information and select “Continue”, it will take them to the next page.

This page will say “We require a payment of €2.39 to deliver your test order kit” and will ask for billing information.

Our advice to the public is as follows: