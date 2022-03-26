HSE urge people who had Covid at Christmas to get booster vaccine

HSE officials in the North West are urging everyone aged 12 years and older, who have not yet received their booster Covid vaccination to do so now if they are eligible.

They say there’s a large number of people, who had Covid 19 over Christmas and the New Year who are now eligible, and they’re urging them to book a vaccine or attend a walk-in clinic as quickly as possible.

The vaccination clinic in Letterkenny is offering boosters today (Sat) and tomorrow (Sun) from 2.30pm to 6.15pm.

Statement in full –

HSE REMINDER: People aged 12 years or older are urged to get their booster COVID-19 dose

If you had COVID-19 at Christmas it may be time to seek your booster

Register at hse.ie

The HSE is urging everyone aged 12 years and older, who have not yet received their booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to avail of it, if eligible to do so. Without the booster dose, people are at greater risk from severe illness from COVID-19.

Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer (CCO), HSE explains the importance of seeking a booster as soon as possible: “We have seen society opening up in recent weeks and we are again encouraging everyone, eligible for a booster dose to avail of it as soon as they can.”

“We also know there’s a large number of people, who had COVID-19 over Christmas and the New Year and they are now eligible for their booster dose. Getting a booster brings your protection from serious illness and hospitalisation back up to 90% after 2 weeks.”

When it is time for your vaccination, you can:

Children aged 12 – 15 years must attend their booster appointment with a parent or guardian. A parent or guardian will need to give consent for their child’s vaccination.

How long to wait before getting a booster?

After your first round of COVID-19 vaccination, you need to wait:

3 months (at least 90 days) if you are 16 or older

6 months (at least 179 days) if you are aged 12 to 15

3 months (at least 90 days) if you are aged 12 to 15 and have a weak immune system

3 months (at least 90 days) if you are aged 12 or older, have a weak immune system and had an additional dose

If you had COVID-19:

If you had COVID-19 after your first round of vaccination, you should get your booster dose at least:

3 months after symptoms started or from your positive test result if you are16 years or older

6 months after symptoms started or from your positive test result if you are aged 12 – 15.

What to bring?

Please bring a photo ID with you. ID can be included on the following passport, driver’s licence, Garda age card, student/school ID etc but if you ID doesn’t include your date of birth, please bring proof to DOB (e.g. your birth cert).

Meanwhile, we are strongly urging the parents/guardians of those aged 5 – 11 years old to consider getting a primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine for their child. Information on the COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5 – 11 years is available on hse.ie.