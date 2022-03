The HSE got over 5 million euro in car parking charges at its public hospitals last year.

According to Freedom of Information files, the average was 244,000 per hospital.

The figures cover 21 statutory hospital car parks, with no figures available for Letterkenny or Sligo.

By far the highest was the 1.25 million euro in Cork University Hospital, followed by 657,000 in Galway University Hospital.

Beaumont Hospital consultant, Bill Tormey, says these charges should be reduced…………