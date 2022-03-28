Breaking: Council meeting adjourned & Gardai at Aura

The latest sitting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned over an ongoing incident at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

Gardai have been on site at the facility and are still presently taking statements from staff.

Speaking in the Council Chamber, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray said he took the decision as some people didn’t feel safe as a result of what has happened.

The meeting has been adjourned until Wednesday April 6th.

Speaking to Highland Radio News, Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray described the situation as regrettable: