Donegal could be targeted by organised crime gang – Wallace

Gardai are warning business premises in Donegal which would stock large amounts of cigarettes that the last number of days has seen a number of break-ins in such premises across the country, and particularly in western counties.

Crime prevention Officer Sgt Paul Wallace says thee is clearly a well informed and prepared organised crime gang operating, and when this has happened in the past, Donegal has been targeted.

He’s urging such businesses to be aware of the danger and to review their security………

