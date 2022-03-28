Images released of stolen machinery

Police in Strabane investigating the theft of machinery from a premises in the town have released images of the equipment.

The machinery is believed to have been stolen at around 9:30pm on 16th March.

The stolen machinery includes a JCB telehandler, a JCB Micro digger and a JCB Micro dumper.

A blue DAF lorry was also stolen, however, it has since been recovered after it was located in Donegal.

In statement Inspector Ken McDermott said police have released photos of the machinery which is of significant value but, unfortunately, has not been located.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these pieces of machinery or, if you’ve offered similar items for sale in suspicious circumstances, call police on 101.

Police are also reiterating their appeal that when this theft was carried out, Strabane town centre was busy with people attending a fun fair.

If you were in the area around this time and noticed anything out of the ordinary, or if you believe you saw the lorry being taken, get in touch with police.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.