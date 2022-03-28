Man assaulted and robbed in Derry

A man was assaulted and robbed in the Shantallow area of Derry during the early hours of this morning

At around 12:30 this morning, the man in his twenties was making his way through Carranbane Walk from Earhart Park. It’s reported up to four masked men attacked him, punching him in the face and stamping on his arm. He was brought to hospital for treatment.

Residents reportedly disturbed the attackers, who ran off towards Cornshell Fields with cash and a phone belonging to the victim.

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.

PSNI statement in full –

Detectives in Derry/Londonderry are investigating an incident in Shantallow where a man was assaulted and robbed during the early hours of today (28 March).

The incident was reported at around 1:15am, but it’s believed to have occurred at around 12:30am when the male victim, who is aged in his twenties, was making his way through Carranbane Walk from Earhart Park. It’s reported up to four masked men attacked the victim who was punched in the face and had his arm stamped on. Residents reportedly disturbed the attackers who ran off towards Cornshell Fields with cash and a phone belonging to the victim.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “This was savage attack which hospitalised the victim who sustained arm and facial injuries. We’re continuing with enquiries this morning to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

“We want to hear from any of the residents who disturbed the attackers and from anyone who was in the Carranbane Walk area between 12:20am and 12:35am and who may have noticed suspicious activity. We’d also ask anyone who believes they may have seen the attackers make their way towards Cornshell Fields to contact us.”

Call 101 with information, quoting reference number 88 of 28/03/22 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.