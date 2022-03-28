Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Minor crash on main Letterkenny to Derry road

There’s been a minor crash on the main Letterkenny – Derry road this afternoon.

Gardaí attended the two vehicle road traffic collision at Burt at around 13.30pm.

Gardai say that no injuries were reported and that the road will reopen shortly.

