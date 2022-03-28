Pringle sceptical about UK guarantees on Electronic Travel Authorisation plan

A Donegal Deputy has described a proposed electronic travel authorisation system for non-Irish EU citizens in Northern Ireland as “unworkable”.

Deputy Thomas Pringle will be bringing up the issue in the Dail this week – after a previous Dail debate was halted by the Foreign Affairs Minister not attending.

The British Government says that there will be no hard border or border checks as they implement the scheme, but the move has seen criticism from Government and opposition alike in the Republic.

Deputy Pringle says that despite assurances from the British Government – he doesn’t see how their proposed system would work without checks……….