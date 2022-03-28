“Spring into Storytime” returns to Donegal County Libraries

During the month of April, the Donegal County Library Service, in association with Donegal County Council, are holding a special programme of events for children up to the age of 10.

Spring into Storytime 2022 will feature a range of interactive in-person events across public libraries in County Donegal.

Spring into Storytime 2022 is the first time it’s been held in-person since the start of the pandemic, with Libraries across County Donegal hosting a range of events for young children to get engaged with reading all across the month of April.

The in-person events being hosted include author visits, but they aren’t just limited to reading – there are also clay modeling workshops, yoga and movement workshops available.

There are online events too, including author readings as well as creative writing, music and drama workshops for a range of ages.

The Donegal Library Service say that reading or listening to stories with your family is a wonderful way to relax and have fun, and also supports your child’s communication and concentration skills.

You can find out more about April’s Spring into Storytime events at their website – donegallibrary.ie.