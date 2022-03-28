Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

“Spring into Storytime” returns to Donegal County Libraries

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

During the month of April, the Donegal County Library Service, in association with Donegal County Council, are holding a special programme of events for children up to the age of 10.

Spring into Storytime 2022 will feature a range of interactive in-person events across public libraries in County Donegal.

Spring into Storytime 2022 is the first time it’s been held in-person since the start of the pandemic, with Libraries across County Donegal hosting a range of events for young children to get engaged with reading all across the month of April.

The in-person events being hosted include author visits, but they aren’t just limited to reading – there are also clay modeling workshops, yoga and movement workshops available.

There are online events too, including author readings as well as creative writing, music and drama workshops for a range of ages.

The Donegal Library Service say that reading or listening to stories with your family is a wonderful way to relax and have fun, and also supports your child’s communication and concentration skills.

You can find out more about April’s Spring into Storytime events at their website – donegallibrary.ie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

Breaking: Council meeting adjourned & Gardai at Aura

28 March 2022
vincent
Audio, News, Top Stories

SVP Donegal appeal for more volunteers

28 March 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted and robbed in Derry

28 March 2022
spring
News, Top Stories

“Spring into Storytime” returns to Donegal County Libraries

28 March 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Aura
Audio, News, Top Stories

Breaking: Council meeting adjourned & Gardai at Aura

28 March 2022
vincent
Audio, News, Top Stories

SVP Donegal appeal for more volunteers

28 March 2022
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Top Stories

Man assaulted and robbed in Derry

28 March 2022
spring
News, Top Stories

“Spring into Storytime” returns to Donegal County Libraries

28 March 2022
paulwallace
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal could be targeted by organised crime gang – Wallace

28 March 2022
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

€2.3 million set aside for Housing Adaptation Grants in Donegal

28 March 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube