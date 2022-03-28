Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
SVP Donegal appeal for more volunteers

The St Vincent de Paul organisation in Donegal is appealing for more volunteers as demand for their services continues to grow.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donegal President Rosa Glackin said they are looking for people to provide a much needed service in a sympathetic and confidential way.

She says the rise in the cost of living, and particularly the cost of fuel, is having a devastating effect on many people, particularly in rural Donegal.

In some cases, she says people are choosing between fuel and food:

