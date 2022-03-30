Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Business Matters Ep 85 – Brendan ‘Bradas’ O’Donnell

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by Brendan ‘Bradas’ O’Donnell, owner of the Glenties-based broadcasting and media company, Bradas Video Productions.

After leaving Glenties Comprehensive School, Brendan worked in the local McDevitt’s Factory before embarking on a film production course in Tralee in 1996.

In 2000 he set up his own company. Since then, he has become a well-known figure at sporting venues throughout the country. As a documentary filmmaker, his work has taken him to Europe and the United States, while he is also enjoying building up a client base in the corporate sector.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement

