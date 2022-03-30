Dr Orla Flynn to be ratified as ATU President at Letterkenny meeting

The new Atlantic Technological University officially comes into being on Friday, with the Governing Body convening for the first time at ATU Donegal in Letterkenny, formerly LYIT.

The Governing body will confirm Dr. Orla Flynn as president.

The ATU will be officially opened on Monday April 4 by Further Education Minister Simon Harris at an event in ATU Sligo, which will be live streamed to campuses in Galway, Mayo, and Donegal.

Statement in full –

History to be made with first meeting of Atlantic Technological University (ATU) governing body

History will be made on Friday when the Governing body of the new Atlantic Technological University (Ollscoil Teicheolaíochta an Atlantaigh), convenes for the first time at ATU Donegal Letterkenny.

The landmark inaugural meeting follows the granting last year of Technological University (TU) status to a consortium comprising Galway-Mayo, Sligo, and Letterkenny Institutes of Technology.

The Governing body of the new TU serving the west and north west, will meet at ATU Letterkenny to confirm ATU presidential designate Dr. Orla Flynn as president.

The ATU will be officially opened on Monday April 4 by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, at an event in ATU Sligo, and live streamed to campuses in Galway, Mayo, and Donegal.

The ATU creates university campuses in counties Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo for the first time while giving Galway city a second university option. It also offers students in the surrounding counties such Leitrim and Roscommon the option of a TU education.

ATU will serve 22,000 students and be one of the largest multi-campus universities in Ireland with 8 campuses, research centres and iHubs. The university will be supported by 2,200 staff, delivering practice-oriented study and research.

Some 600-plus higher educational programmes will be available at all levels of the National Framework of Qualifications from apprenticeships to doctoral level qualifications.

Ireland’s newest university will also on Friday reveal its new brand as part of the launch. The word ‘Atlantic” conveys power, strength, inspiration, creation, vast horizons – distinctive geography, rich history and shared heritage.

Technological University status was last year granted to a consortium comprising Galway-Mayo, Sligo and Letterkenny Institutes of Technology. Earlier this month, Minister Harris designated Dr. Flynn as the first president of the ATU. Dr. Flynn was previously president of Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology.

The Governing body includes:

Chair Maura McNally, Chair of the Bar Council of Ireland

Oonagh Monaghan, founder and Managing Director of Alpha Omega Consultants Ltd

Felim McNeela, founder of Avenue Mould Solutions

Ms Anne McHugh, Chief Executive of Donegal ETB, who is the nominee of all three Education and Training Boards in whose areas the TU multi-campuses are located.

Commenting, Minister Harris said: “Dr Flynn brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the higher education sector. Orla is a passionate advocate for the region and has led GMIT to significant success, particularly in the Science, Maths and Technology sectors. She has forged close relationships with business throughout her career – an important part of the TU agenda.”