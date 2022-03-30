Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
TUI opposed to some aspects of new Leaving Cert plans

The Teachers Union of Ireland says they are opposed to marking their own students as part of the planned overhaul of the Leaving Cert.

As part of the plans, all exams will count for just 60 per cent of the final grade with the rest made up by continuous assessment.

Two new Leaving Cert subjects are being created as part of a major reform of the exams.

TUI Donegal Spokesperson Joanne Irwin says while other aspects are to be welcomed teachers assessing their own students will be a bone of contention:

