10,839 new cases of Covid19 have been confirmed today.

There are 5,750 PCR-confirmed cases, while 5,089 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

1,472 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, which is a decrease of 63.

59 are in ICU, an increase of 1.

Latest figures show numbers at Letterkenny University Hospital continue to fall with 48 infected patients, none of them in intensive care.