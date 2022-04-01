Atlantic Technological University officially constituted

New signs have gone up in Letterkenny and Killybegs reflecting the fact that the Atlantic Technological University has now officially been constituted.

The ATU’s governing body is meeting in Letterkenny this morning to ratify the appointment of Dr Orla Flynn as the university’s first president, with a formal launch of the ATU to take place on Monday.

Speaking in Killybegs at a media briefing last evening, Dr Orla Flynn told reporters that the Higher Education Authority recently published figures showing the worst social deprivation in the country is in the region covered by the ATU.

She said that poses a challenge: