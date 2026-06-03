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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, June 3rd

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, June 3rd

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, June 3rd

3 June 2026
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

President Connolly signs Omagh Bombing Inquiry Bill into law

3 June 2026
starmer
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British PM apologises to families of the Springhill Massacre

3 June 2026
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Cabinet meet to approve emergency text system

3 June 2026
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Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday, June 3rd

3 June 2026
Catherine Connolly
News, Top Stories

President Connolly signs Omagh Bombing Inquiry Bill into law

3 June 2026
starmer
News, Audio

British PM apologises to families of the Springhill Massacre

3 June 2026
phone in hand
Audio, News

Cabinet meet to approve emergency text system

3 June 2026
Glass of drinking water
News, Top Stories

Pettigo boil water notice lifted

3 June 2026
weather cloudy
News

Donegal recorded Ireland’s wettest and windiest conditions in May

3 June 2026

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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