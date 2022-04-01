Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal ETB publishes Strategy Statement 2022-2026

Donegal ETB has published its Strategy Statement which sets out annual service plans up to 2026.

In the statement, Donegal ETB says it will meet future challenges with renewed commitment and will help make Donegal and the North West City Region one of the best places in Ireland to live and learn.

Donegal ETB has set out a number of priorities over the next five years.

They include; achieving the highest quality standards of teaching, learning and assessment across all our education and training programmes.

Offering education and training programmes and support services that meet the needs of students, society and the economy.

Another priority is to create and maintain a culture of achievement, innovation, accountability and public service
Further developing links with national and international partners to help make Donegal a great place to learn, live and work.

Playing a leading role in forming local and regional partnerships that will improve educational, social and economic outcomes for Donegal.

Supporting staff to achieve their full potential and to perform their roles to the highest professional standards.

The full strategy can be accessed here

