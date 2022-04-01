Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal will not appeal player bans but Armagh will

Aidan Nugent Armagh and Ordhan McFadden McFerry. Photo Geraldine Diver.

Donegal GAA will not appeal the bans handed down to Odhran McFadden Ferry and Neil McGee for their involvement in end of game melee last Sunday at the O’Donnell Park In Letterkenny.

The pair were named among the five players in referee Paddy Neilan’s report for contributing to the melee.

The bans for those in question carry over from the league into the championship game between the two sides at the end of the month.

Donegal say “Following consultations last night between the county board, team management and player representatives, CLG Dhún na nGall accept the referee’s report on the Donegal v Armagh Allianz League Round 7 fixture last Sunday in O’Donnell Park. Consequently, Donegal will not be appealing the suspensions handed out to Donegal players.”

Armagh GAA are taking a different approach and the Orchard County will appeal the bans given to Stefan Campbell, Aidan Nugent and Ciaran Mackin.

That appeal will go to the Central Hearings Committee.

