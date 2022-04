Finn Harps suffered their fourth defeat of the season on Friday night, losing 3-0 at home to Shamrock Rovers.

Andy Lyons header in added time in the first half gave Rovers the lead before Lyons doubled his and the champions tally with a solo run and finish.

Graham Burke sealed Stephen Bradley’s sides win from the penalty spot after Mark Anthony McGinley was sent off.

Diarmaid Doherty has the full time report…