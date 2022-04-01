Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Genuine shock and annoyance in Killybegs’ – CEO IFPEA

It’s emerged 60 workers were sent home from Killybegs port yesterday after a Danish vessel was unable to land its catch.

The CEO of the Irish Fish Processors and Exporters Association says there is genuine shock and annoyance in the port after the ship was forced to withdraw due to a rule introduced in recent weeks by the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority which meant the over 1,000 tonnes of blue whiting was unable to be weighed using a pierside weigh system.

Brendan Byrne says this is yet again another example of the total disregard for the fishing industry in Ireland:

