Households are being advised to use their dishwasher and washing machine at night, to curb energy costs.

The Government is looking at the possibility of introducing “time of day pricing”, which would see the cost per unit reduced at certain times.

It comes after Electric Ireland became the latest company to announce a price hike earlier this week, with bills set to rise by 23.4 per cent.

Consumer Journalist Siobhan Maguire explains the Government’s plans:

