Gteic@Na Rosa to be officially opened today

A new high-quality innovation and digital hub is to be officially opened in Dungloe today.

The 264 square meter gteic@Na Rosa will form part of the Gaeltacht Digital Network and will house 18 shared office spaces, four offices and a canteen with high quality broadband.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers says this development is very timely given the new possibilities that have emerged for remote working.

gteic@Na Rosa is one of nine digital hubs being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in the Donegal Gaeltacht.