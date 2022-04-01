Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Gteic@Na Rosa to be officially opened today

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A new high-quality innovation and digital hub is to be officially opened in Dungloe today.

The 264 square meter gteic@Na Rosa will form part of the Gaeltacht Digital Network and will house 18 shared office spaces, four offices and a canteen with high quality broadband.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the Gaeltacht and Sport Jack Chambers says this development is very timely given the new possibilities that have emerged for remote working.

gteic@Na Rosa is one of nine digital hubs being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in the Donegal Gaeltacht.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB publishes Strategy Statement 2022-2026

1 April 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue pressed to intervene as fishermen struggle with high energy prices

1 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

1 April 2022
killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Genuine shock and annoyance in Killybegs’ – CEO IFPEA

1 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB publishes Strategy Statement 2022-2026

1 April 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue pressed to intervene as fishermen struggle with high energy prices

1 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

1 April 2022
killybegs
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Genuine shock and annoyance in Killybegs’ – CEO IFPEA

1 April 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to address transport issues facing Mica children

1 April 2022
Census 2022
Audio, News, Top Stories

This Sunday is Census Day

1 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube