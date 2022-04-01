History made with first meeting of ATU governing body

History has been made today as the Governing Body of the new Atlantic Technological University convened for the first time at ATU Donegal Letterkenny.

Dr Orla Flynn has been appointed as its first President.

ATU will be officially opened on Monday by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris at an event in ATU Sligo.

It creates university campuses in counties Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo for the first time while giving Galway city a second university option. It also offers students in surrounding counties the option of a TU education.

The initial Governing body members are: