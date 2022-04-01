Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

History made with first meeting of ATU governing body

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

History has been made today as the Governing Body of the new Atlantic Technological University convened for the first time at ATU Donegal Letterkenny.

Dr Orla Flynn has been appointed as its first President.

ATU will be officially opened on Monday by Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris at an event in ATU Sligo.

It creates university campuses in counties Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo for the first time while giving Galway city a second university option. It also offers students in surrounding counties the option of a TU education.

The initial Governing body members are:

  • Chair Ms Maura McNally SC, Chair of the Bar Council of Ireland
  • Ms Oonagh Monahan, founder and Managing Director of Alpha Omega Consultants Ltd
  • Mr Felim McNeela, founder of Avenue Mould Solutions
  • Ms Anne McHugh, Chief Executive of Donegal ETB -nominee of the three Education and Training Boards in whose areas the TU campuses are located.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pic 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major boost on way for Gaoth Dobahir, 60 new jobs to be created

1 April 2022
orlaflynn1
News, Top Stories

History made with first meeting of ATU governing body

1 April 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government looking at “time of day pricing” to curb energy costs

1 April 2022
donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB publishes Strategy Statement 2022-2026

1 April 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Pic 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Major boost on way for Gaoth Dobahir, 60 new jobs to be created

1 April 2022
orlaflynn1
News, Top Stories

History made with first meeting of ATU governing body

1 April 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government looking at “time of day pricing” to curb energy costs

1 April 2022
donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB publishes Strategy Statement 2022-2026

1 April 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue pressed to intervene as fishermen struggle with high energy prices

1 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

1 April 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube