Major boost on way for Gaoth Dobahir, 60 new jobs to be created

A major boost is on the way for West Donegal in the form of 60 new jobs.

The former Ostán Glenveigh in Gaoth Dobhair is due to undergo a major renovation and will become known as ‘The Social’.

Works will see the development of boutique accommodation, restaurants, cocktail bars, live music venues, function rooms and a family entertainment centre.

The 19 bedroom hotel closed in 1999, when it was run by the Barr family.

Their grandson, Shane Barr, Managing Director of Gola Hospitality is now taking over the reigns.

He says it comes at a pivotal point in Donegal’s tourism industry: