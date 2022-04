High energy prices may be the straw that breaks the camel’s back for fishermen.

That’s according to Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn who told the Dail that the fishing industry was in the midst of a crisis long before energy price hikes.

He pressed the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue to follow the lead of France and Spain and intervene.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the sector is being severely impacted: