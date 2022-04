New car registrations in Donegal are up slightly.

1,208 new cars were registered in the county last month, up just over 1% compared to the same period in 2021.

According to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, new car registrations nationally during March were up 41%.

Brian Cooke, Director General of SIMI says while new car sales are up on March last year and up 4% this year to date, they still remain 22% behind that of pre-COVID levels.