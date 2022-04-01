Paul Donaghy is the latest player to leave Tyrone

Tyrone have suffered another personnel blow ahead of this year’s Ulster Championship.

Dungannon Clarkes’ forward Paul Donaghy has opted out of the All Ireland champions panel.

Donaghy started two of Tyrone’s Division One games this season as they avoided relegation and last year scored 10pts on his debut against Donegal.

His departure further diminishes Tyrone’s attacking options, with Mattie Donnelly suffering a hamstring injury in last week’s win away to Kerry.

Donaghy is the seventh player to leave the squad of the All Ireland Champions, following Lee Brennan, Tiernan McCann, Ronan O’Neill, Hugh Pat McGeary, Mark Bradley and Michael Cassidy in stepping away from the Red Hand set up.