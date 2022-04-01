Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Record high of 781 patients on trolleys at LUH in March

People Before Profit is backing the INMO’s call for the government to help curb the spread of covid 19 in hospitals.

It’s after the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation revealed the number of people on trolleys reached 11,001 in March, the highest on record.

It was a record high for Letterkenny University Hospital also with 781 patients on trolleys last month, the highest figure for the month of March since records began.

TD Gino Kenny believes masks should be made mandatory on public transport and in shops but the Government’s ruled this out.

He says the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine also describes the situation in hospitals as dire:

