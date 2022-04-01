Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach commits to address transport issues facing Mica children

The Taoiseach says he will pursue school transport issues that are facing children affected by Mica.

Some families have had to live elsewhere as their Mica homes are either unfit to live in or being fixed.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says Education Minister committed to scheme flexibility but Bus Eireann are saying otherwise.

The issue of mental health resources for children affected by Mica was also highlighted.

Deputy Pringle says the Taoiseachs visit to the county could be timely in bringing some good news in relation to the issue:

Top Stories

money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government looking at “time of day pricing” to curb energy costs

1 April 2022
donegal etb
News, Top Stories

Donegal ETB publishes Strategy Statement 2022-2026

1 April 2022
fishing
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue pressed to intervene as fishermen struggle with high energy prices

1 April 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch live! The Nine till Noon Show

1 April 2022
