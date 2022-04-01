Taoiseach commits to address transport issues facing Mica children

The Taoiseach says he will pursue school transport issues that are facing children affected by Mica.

Some families have had to live elsewhere as their Mica homes are either unfit to live in or being fixed.

Speaking in the Dail, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says Education Minister committed to scheme flexibility but Bus Eireann are saying otherwise.

The issue of mental health resources for children affected by Mica was also highlighted.

Deputy Pringle says the Taoiseachs visit to the county could be timely in bringing some good news in relation to the issue: