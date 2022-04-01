Taoiseach hears about positive impact of NW Development Fund

The Taoiseach was in Derry today to attend a meeting of the North West Regional Development Group to hear at first-hand the positive impact the Fund is having on regional growth across the North West City Region.

The meeting which took place in the Main Hall of Derry’s historic Guildhall, also heard the need for continued support from his Government to maintain the collaborative approach to developing the region on both sides of the border.

Those attending the meeting heard about the ongoing collaborative approach by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council and their strategic partners in the region and in central government to delivering economic growth and investment, environmental, social and community cohesion for the region.

The meeting allowed the group directly discuss with the Taoiseach and officials of the Government a range of regional priorities for the region and a range of options for scaling up co-operation and development work between local and central government on both sides of the border.

Delegates attending the meeting heard how, with the Government’s continued support and working within the framework of North South Co-operation, the cross-border North West City Region has the potential to drive innovation, create jobs and become a net contributor to a sustainable and balanced regional economy on the island of Ireland.

The meeting was also an opportunity to see the wide-ranging benefits of the North West Development Fund on some local companies with showcases on the tangible benefits they have experienced in furthering their plans for growth and connecting to new markets both at home and abroad.

The Taoiseach heard a special message from Moville Community College principal Anthony Doogan, who spoke about the positive impact that investment in the school has had in the local area, and his aspirations in terms of enhancing third level education opportunities for school leavers on both sides of the border in the North West.