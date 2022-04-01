Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach to address peace-building event in Derry today

The Taoiseach will address a peace-building event in Derry this evening – a week after a security alert at a similar event in Belfast.

It led to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being rushed off stage during his speech last Friday.

The UVF says it’s ‘actively planning’ to target senior Irish politicians visiting the region, in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Aontu leader Peadar Tóibin says Micheál Martin is right to attend tonight’s event:

 

The Taoiseach was due to host a lunch organised by the Letterkenny Chamber during his visit to the North West.

The event was yesterday cancelled after consultation with the Department.

